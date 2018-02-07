Erlene M. Hilliard, 70, a lifelong resident of Shackleville Community passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. A Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Reverend Joe Bradford officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Freddie Hilliard; son, Christopher M. (Retha) Hilliard, Georgiana; daughter, Amber Hilliard (Steve) Moore, Georgiana; grandsons, Ethan Blake Hilliard and Nicholas Stephen Moore, both of Georgiana.

Erlene was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bertie Mae McNaughton and grandchildren, Adam, Camryn Grace, and Shiloh Hope Moore.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shackleville Baptist Church c/o Karen Palmer 10967 Pineapple Highway, Forest Home, AL 36030.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.