Jeanette Haire, 71, a resident of Greenville died at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Mrs. Haire was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Wayne Haire; mother: Aline Chesser Rogers Godwin; father, Teema Newton Rogers; step-father, Wherry Dudley Godwin; sister, Patricia Ann McRae; brother, Willie Rex Rogers and step-brother, Donald Godwin.

She is survived by her children: John Haire (Deborah) of Greenville and Rena Minton (Caleb) of Greenville; grandchildren, Travis Haire and Alex Haire; brothers and sisters, Wilma Hazel Brooks of Anadarko, Ok., Carolyn Jean Bees of Lake Wales, Fla., Billie Jean Coker of Greenville, Lesa Kay Sexton of Luverne, Wherry Dudley Godwin of McKenzie and Billy Ray Rogers; step-brothers and step-sisters, Annie Ruth Brown of Montgomery, Janice Salter of Castleberry, Dudley Lynwood Godwin of Evergreen and Nelson Godwin of Montgomery and many nieces nephews and other family members.

Active pallbearers were Billy Ray Rogers, Allen Sexton, Josh Sexton, Josh Register, Lamar Reeves, Ken Wesley, and Jeremy Coker. Honorary pallbearers were James Coker, Dudley Godwin, James Reeves, and John Howard Kelly.

