RONALD COLVIN WOODRUFF

Ronald Colvin “Ron” Woodruff, 60, a resident of Greenville died at his home on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

The funeral service was held on Friday, Feb. 2 from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Brother Rickey Crysell officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral home directing.

Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Woodruff is survived by his wife, June Tetter Woodruff of Greenville; daughters, Tabitha Boggan (Russell) of Greenville and Kimberly Middlton of Tallassee; grandchildren, Brooke Boggan, Braxton Baker, Clayton Connell and Lane Armstrong; one great-grandchild, Eden Baker; sister, Linda Diane Woodruff Moye (Dennis) of Atmore; brother, Archie Howard Woodruff, III (Christy) of Winter Springs, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.

