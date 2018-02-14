Funeral services for the late Mr. Anthony Crenshaw “Bunk” were held Feb. 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. from First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr. Anthony Crenshaw was born on March 24, 1978 to the late Mrs. Ida Mae Crenshaw and Mr. Samuel Adam. He departed this earthly world on Feb. 4, 2018 at Arlington Rehabilitation Center in Birmingham.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his father, Samuel Adam; devoted wife, Tonja Thompson-Crenshaw; sons, Darius “Trell” Thompson, and Kenneth Davidson; loving daughters, Paris (Tink) Crenshaw and Jaida(Jae) Crenshaw; father, Samuel Adams; sisters, Shelia Lee (Ernest)Frost and Andrea (Melvonia) Loveless, all of Greenville; Chandra Butler, Dothan; brothers, Fredrick (Caprecia) Crenshaw, Tarus(Alice) Crenshaw, and Dewayne Crenshaw; mother-in-law, Ernest (Rosie)Thompson; his extended family, Poochie, Bug, Cynt, Bill, Nicole and Courtney, all of Greenville; a host aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.