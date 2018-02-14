GRPD announces softball/baseball registration

Registration for youth baseball and softball through the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department (GPRD) began Feb. 1.

Registration will run through Feb. 16 with tryouts set for the latter part of the month and early March. The registration fee is $35 and $25 for each additional child in the home. A late fee of $25 will be accessed for those signing up later than Feb. 16.

Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate and proof of insurance.

Those interested can sign up between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday at the GPRD office located at Beeland Park. You can also register at Dunbar Recreation Center after 3 p.m.

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department offers baseball for ages 4-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 through Dixie Youth Baseball Inc. Softball for girls ages 4-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-18 is offered through Dixie Softball Inc. Additionally, the department also sponsors a 15 and Under baseball league through Dixie Boys/Majors Inc.

For more information call the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department at 334-382-3031 or go to the GPRD app which can be accessed through the app store on both Apple and Android phones.

Other Important Dates

Meetings for Prospective Coaches

(All will be held at Beeland Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m.)

Feb. 15- Girls Softball Ages 7-12 to include Dixie Darlings, Dixie Angels and Dixie

Ponytails

Feb. 19- T-Ball including 4 year-old and five and 6-year old group

Feb. 20- Dixie Sweetees Girls Softball (Ages 4-6)

Tryout Dates for Softball and Baseball

Feb. 26- Dixie Ozone Baseball (Ages 11-12) 5:30 Holley Field (Beeland)

Feb. 27- Dixie Minor Baseball (Ages 9-10) 5:30 Greenville Sportsplex Field 3

March 1 – Dixie Ponytails Softball (Ages 11-12) 5:30 Greenville Sportsplex Field 2

March 5- Dixie Angels Softball (Ages 9-10) 5:30 Greenville Sportsplex Field 2

March 6 – Dixie Mite Baseball (Ages 7-8) 5:30 McNaughton Field (Beeland)

March 8- Dixie Darlings Softball (Ages 7-8) 5:30 Greenville Sportsplex Field 2

March 13- Dixie Sweetees (Ages 4-6) 5:30 Greenville Sportsplex Field 2

March 15- T-Ball Selections Beeland Park Recreation Center (Coaches Only)

5-6 Age Group at 5:30 and 4YO Age Group at 6:30

(Coaches will contact team members after selections are made with practice

Information and to confirm shirt sizes).

TBA-Dixe 15U League

TBA-Dixie Belles and Dixie Debs League

Please Read Carefully:

All of the leagues (with the exception of T-ball) will hold a tryout and will use a draft procedure to try to make teams as fair as possible. They will not honor requests from parents for players to play on a specific team in ANY league.

It will be up to coaches to determine, through the established draft procedure, what players fill their rosters. T-Ball will go through the same draft procedure without a tryout.

If a parent desires a specific coach for their child, it is up to the coach to draft that child and not the responsibility of the GPRD to place him or her on a team.