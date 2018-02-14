Hall of Fame notables from 2006

On April 28, 2018, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame will induct its 50th Class. In celebration of this milestone, we have been providing you some information on Inductees, beginning with the Inaugural Class of 1969, and it will culminate with the Class of 2018. Parts of the class of 2006.

2006

LIONEL JAMES

Lionel James was born May 25, 1962 in Albany, Ga. He played collegiately at Auburn University. He led the team in rushing (1981). He led the team in all-purpose yardage for two consecutive years and was the fifth round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers in 1984.

In 1985 he had the most productive season ever in the history of the NFL, with 2,535 all-purpose yards, including another NFL record of 1,027 yards receiving by a running back. He was also named the team’s Most Valuable Player in ‘85. He was honored as San Diego Hall of Champions’ co-Professional Star in 1985.

BOB VEALE

Bob Veale was born Oct. 28, 1935 in Birmingham. He played 13 years in the major leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox. He was known as one of the hardest left handed throwers in the majors. He led the National League in strikeouts in 1964 and finished second in 1965 and third in 1966.

His lifetime ratio of 7.96 strikeouts per nine innings ranks fifth all-time (1,500-plus innings). Veale played in two All-Star games. When he retired in 1974, he was the only Pirate pitcher to have 200 strikeouts in a season. His career stats 120 wins, 95 losses, 20 shutouts with a 3.07 earn run average (ERA). He played on the Pirate squad that won the World Series in 1971.

MIA HAMM

Mia Hamm was born March 17, 1972 in Selma. She was the youngest woman (at the age 15) ever to play with U.S. National Team. She played collegiately at the University of North Carolina and was a member of four consecutive NCAA championships.

She was an All-American and ACC Player of the Year three times. Hamm completed her collegiate career as the ACCs all-time leading scorer in goals (103), assists (72) and points (278).

She was named U.S. Soccer’s Female Athlete of the Year five consecutive years. She won two Gold Medals in the Olympics as a member of the U.S. Soccer Team. She led the U.S. Team to the World Championship at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Hamm currently holds the record as the world’s all-time leading scorer (male or female) with 158 goals scored in international competition.