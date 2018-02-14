Hudson Rawlings “Driver” Thomas, 81, a resident of Greenville died Feb. 6, 2018. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Greg Melvin officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Burial followed in Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to services.

Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his son, Hudson Rawlings Thomas, Jr. He is survived by his son, Ronald Glenn Thomas (Sharon) of Prattville; daughter, Marissa Delline Thomas of Rogers, Ark.; grandchildren, Rocky Thomas, Chad Price, Brandon Price, Josh Jones, Timmy Jones and many nieces and nephews.

