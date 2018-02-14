Montie E. Martin, Jr., 93, a resident of Greenville died Feb. 8, 2018. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Reverend Chase Clower officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to funeral services on Tuesday.

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Montie E. Martin, Sr. and Mary Alice Owen Martin; wife, Agnes R. Martin; brother, Dalton Martin; and sister, Sarah Nell Salter. He is survived by his wife, Edna C. Martin; son, Rodney Martin; stepchildren, Craig Burkhalter (Linda), Kenneth Burkhalter, and Teresa Schutlz (Rick); many nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.