Patricia Ann Wilson Philpot, 66, went to be with the Lord Feb. 5, 2018 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Southside Baptist Church. Reverend Herbert Brown officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in Awin Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Ms. Philpot was born October 1, 1952, in Pensacola, Fla. to William W. (Billy) Wilson, Jr. and Hattie Lou (Bodiford) Wilson. She attended Milton High School in Milton and continued her education at Auburn University.

She retired from Government Service as the Civilian Personnel Director for the U.S. Army Reserve 81st Regional Readiness Command in Birmingham. She received numerous commendations, awards, and medals for her consistent outstanding performance supporting Army personnel.

She lived her life in service to others, always devoting her time and energy to those who were in need. Never thinking of herself, she always put others first. She placed her faith and trust in God to guide her through all situations.

She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Greenville. Ms. Philpot was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hattie Lou Wilson.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Jason Philpot of Trussville and Richard Scott Philpot (Kristal) of Greenville; brothers, William Larry Wilson (Cindi) of West Memphis, Texas, and Terry Wayne Wilson (Janet) of Honoraville; sister, Bj Wilson Miner of Greenville; grandchildren, Haylee Jones, Dakota Jones, Makenna Philpot and Garrett Philpot all of Greenville; great grandchild Hunter Harper Vinson of Greenville; and many nephews and nieces.

