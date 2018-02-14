SARAH FRANCES HARRISON

Sarah Frances Henderson Harrison, 95, a resident of Greenville died at her home on Feb. 9, 2018. A graveside service was held Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter Shumway and Willie Frank Harrison; parents, Bert and Eunice Smith Henderson; sisters, Marie Henderson and Mary Archer; brothers, Ed Henderson, Jack Henderson, Hubert Henderson and Phillip Henderson.

She is survived by her brothers, Conrad Henderson of Millbrook; Charles Henderson (Frances) of Greenville; Wesley Henderson (Reebie Jo) of Greenville and Wayne Henderson (Bonnie) of Greenville, many nieces, nephews and many other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

