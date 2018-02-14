William Earl Martin, Sr., 82, a resident of Greenville died Feb. 1, 2018 at his home.

Mr. Martin’s Graveside service was held Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park, Greenville. Brother Herbert Brown officiated. The family received friends at the funeral home on Feb. 3 from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Lannis and Ida Pearl Martin; son, Kenneth Lamar Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Martin; two daughters, Deborah Braden (Ralph) of Greenville; Barbara Campbell (Bill) of Greenville; two sons, William Earl Martin, Jr.(Debbie) of Greenville; Dean Martin of Greenville; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one sister, Hazel Robinson (O’Neal) of Geneva, and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Building Fund, c/o Southside Baptist Church, 211 King Street, Greenville, AL 36037.

