Band students achieve honors

Several students from Greenville Middle School and Greenville High School’s band program were recently selected for the All-District Honor Band Program and All-State Honor Band. Five students received the distinction of being named to the All-State Honor Band. All-District band members are pictured above top (l-r): front row, JaNaya Shepherd, Abrianna Burt, Reagan McLain and Vivian Gates; middle row, Hannah Smith, Brittany Cook, Madison Jones, Haley Downey, Megan Jones, Katlyn Goudreau and Shakayla Lee; back row, Colin Downey, Marcus Fields, Keyshawn Sellers, Laun Pryor, Jacob Pryor and Maddox Adair. Not pictured are: Javon McGough and Banes Carlyon. All-State band members are pictured above (l-r): Vivian Gates, Laun Pryor, Jacob Pryor, and Megan Jones. Not pictured is Banes Carlyon. (Courtesy)