Lloyd Eggers, 77, a resident of Greenville died at his home Jan. 29, 2018.

The funeral service was held Jan. 31 at 12 noon from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Andy McKeown and Brother Mike Phillips officiated, special music was provided by Greg Cobb. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral.

Mr. Eggers was preceded in death by his wife, Faynette Eggers; brother, Robert Egger.

He is survived by son, Keith Herring; daughter, Regina Gorum, Debra Crews (Garrett), Diana Clark (Neil Anderson) and Denna Beeler (Mike); brother and sister-in-love, Carol Russell (Jimmy) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Lloyd is remembered as a loving husband, father and friend. He is remembered for his love of life and his willingness to always share a song.

Pallbearers will be Byron Russell, Steven Teague, Phillip (Peanut) Depolo, Tim Warrick, Heath Hendrick, Windell Bonner, Jerry Scruggs, III, Daniel Kendrick and Michael Clark. Honorary Pallbearer will be Melvin Spells, IV.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com