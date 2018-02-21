Lucille Faulk Johnson, 95, a resident of Greenville died Feb. 15, 2018.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. Pastor Chris Mosley officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Johnson; parents, Joel and Penny Faulk; stepson, Billy Joe Johnson; numerous brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Juanita Causey; grandchildren, Debra Strickland (Rick) and Darryl McNaughton (Becky); great grandchildren, Joshua Strickland, Jennifer Hudson (Tim), Dylon McNaughton, and Jessica McNaughton; great-great granddaughter, Dakota Hudson; honorary grandchildren, Reda Strickland (Michael), Jamie Strickland, Matthew Strickland, Thomas Strickland (Kayla), Brantley Strickland and many nieces and nephews.

