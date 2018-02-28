Dorothy Bowen Taylor, 96, a resident of Ft. Deposit passed away Feb. 15, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service Was held at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 from Bethel Methodist Church. Reverend Gayle Woodard, Rick Taylor, and Reverend Lynn Taylor officiated. Burial followed in church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: daughter, Melissa Taylor Rouze, Prattville; son, Richard F. (Lynn) Taylor, Ft. Deposit; sister, Sara Stephenson, Fairhope; brothers, Irby Bowen, Lapine and Marion Bowen, Prattville; grandchildren, Kristin (Scott) Taylor, Greenville; Aaron (Vanessa) Taylor, Ft. Deposit and Rebecca Claire Rouze, Prattville; great grandchildren, Avery and Ansley Taylor, Ft. Deposit and Jordyn and Rylee Taylor, Greenville. Dorothy is also survived by a number of beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the workers of Comfort Care Hospice of Greenville for the care and concern that was shown to “Nanny” and the family.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Vivian Slaughter, 9284 U.S. Highway 31, Ft. Deposit, AL 36032.

Pallbearers will be Nephews, Allen Bowen, Terry Bowen, David Bowen, Parker Bowen, Mike Norris, and Monty Hays.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1:30 until service time.