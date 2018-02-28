BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The 3rd annual Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival will be held on March 23-25. According to festival director Nancy Johnson, this year’s event will be expanded to include many additional educational experiences for faire goers. “This year we have expanded our educational section,” said Johnson. “We are so lucky to have Tracy Alan and Janet Wright, who come to us from the Renaissance Living History Center. “We have also added The Tapeworm Project and Viking Bard along with the Normans of the Southern Sun as well as The Fairy Potter to the Historical Education and Reenactment Alabama (HERA) section of the faire.” Johnson said there will be more offerings in other areas as well. “With some new buildings and improved lanes,” said Johnson, “this year should be more fabulous and magical than last year.” “We have over 60 vendors so far this year, and have added more entertainment, music and food.” Some of the vendors will include hand-crafted soaps and lotions, blown glass, wood work, baskets, jams and jellies, dipping sauces, hand woven goods and bags, swords, clothing, leather work and more. They have also added new games and a petting zoo, which is sure to be a hit with children, but those will not be the only animals at the faire. “The Troy Animal Shelter and the Butler County Humane Society will be on site this year,” added Johnson. “Troy will have animal adoptions while Butler County will be selling T-shirts and calendars.” Johnson added that this year’s court will be in royal blue, and the visiting royalty will be the Kingdom of Florencia from Florence, Alabama. The only event like it of its kind, the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival is gearing up for what looks to be an exciting third season. Location for the festival is 4776 Fort Dale Road. The festival is open March 23-25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For more information, visit http://www.almff.com/.