Joseph Jackson (Jack) Smith, 82, a resident of Georgiana passed away Feb. 14, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Randy Harvill and Reverend Larry Gaston officiated. Burial followed in Mt. Olive East Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: daughter, Wanda Goodwin, Silverhill; sons, Donald Joseph Smith and Darrell Smith, both of Georgiana and Andrew Smith, New Orleans, La.; Tony Cook and Terry Cook, both of Georgiana; sister, Ethel McCall, Greenville; brother, Johnny Smith, Georgiana.

Jack is also survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.