Katrine Sanford, 65, a resident of McKenzie passed away Feb. 2, 2018. Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 17 from the McKenzie United Methodist Church. Reverend Alvin Blackburn officiated.

Survivors include: husband, David Sanford, McKenzie; daughter, Melissa (Cain) Ledbetter, Flomaton; sons, David Neil Sanford, Sr., McKenzie and Jonathan Walter (Jamie) Sanford, Brewton; sisters, Linda (Alvin) Blackburn and Charlotte Cartwright, both of McKenzie; grandchildren, Katherine Grace Carrier, Auburn; David Neil Sanford, Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.; Emma Lynn Sanford, Philadelphia, Pa.; Della Lynn Sanford, Pensacola, Fla.; Dagny Violet Ledbetter, Flomaton; William Brantley Woodson, Brewton and Kristen Elise Bacheler, Philadelphia, Pa.

