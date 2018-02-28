By: Carolyn Griffin

Many of our recent conversations have been about safety in our schools and protecting our children. We are discussing recent

shootings and how politicians, law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, parents, and students are responding to these acts of violence. While no one has a clear solution, it is important to note that there is an open dialogue. Unfortunately while many are seeking answers, there are those who are using this as an opportunity to cause additional problems and create more fear. Copycat threats, lockdowns, and arrests are being reported all over the nation. Parents are struggling with their emotions as they send their children off to school. Children are forced to learn about safety while they are trying to focus on their education. We can continue to point blame, or we can become a part of the solution. Many are saying that all of these problems started when prayer was taken out of schools. I don’t care to argue that debate, nor do I want to add to the growing fears. I simply want to encourage all of us to step up our prayers of protection. It doesn’t matter whether we have children in the schools or not. These horrific incidents affect all of us. We can refuse to watch or read the news, but that will not shelter us from what is going on around us. We are living in perilous times and the hearts of many have waxed cold. Social and economic ills are also adding to our current problems. In spite of all that we are facing, we still serve a mighty God who hears and answers prayers. We must maintain our trust in our Heavenly Father and place our children in His capable hands. As believers we teach our children about Jesus and His love for them. We encourage them to accept Him as their Lord and Savior. We pray with them and we teach them how to pray for themselves and for others. We pray prayers of protection for them as they continue on this journey called life. It doesn’t matter if they are in pre-school or if they have children, or grandchildren of their own, we continue to pray. My prayer today is that we will not only pray prayers of protection for our own, but that we will begin to fervently pray for all of the children. Regardless to their age, everyone is somebody’s child. Unfortunately, every child doesn’t have praying parents and grandparents. That is where the Body of Christ steps in. I was fortunate to have a praying mother who shared Christ and the importance of prayer with me. She introduced me to Psalm 91 at an early age. It begins, “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.” Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler and from the perilous pestilence. He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall take refuge; His truth shall be your shield and buckler.” (V 1-4 NKJV) I pray this prayer of protection, placing my name, my son’s name, and the names of many others in it. I beseech you to do the same. When we personalize this psalm, we understand that we, and those that we are praying for, are protected in that secret place. We can pray for those that we see daily and for those that we will never see. Our prayers of protection are powerful and we can send them all over world. As we surrender our wills and our prayer lives to God, He will lead us as we pray. We might not ever know the effects that our prayers are having, but we can be assured that they are making a difference.#prayingprayersofprotection! Kingdoms Blessings!!