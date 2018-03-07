Alabama Safari Park now open

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama Safari Park opened on Saturday.

According to its website, the park is on 350 acres in Hope Hull, just off exit 158. The park has over three miles of drive-through roadway from which people may feed the park’s exotic animals.

“We encourage interaction by allowing visitors to feed the animals with our specialty grain,” states the website. “The experience of having a huge buffalo or deer only inches away, feeding from your bucket, is virtually impossible to describe.

“This unique animal encounter park appeals to all ages and will surely become one of the region’s top attractions.”

Animals featured at the safari park include antelope, deer, buffalo, ostriches, llamas, zebras, and many other species.

“Not only are our animals free to roam,” states the website, “but they follow their instincts. Males challenge each other for the attention of the females, resulting in cute baby animals being born throughout the season.

“Sometimes visitors are lucky enough to observe a birth in progress, and watch as the baby takes its first steps!”

An attraction that is sure to become a favorite in the area, Alabama Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with last admission at 4 p.m. It runs from March 3 to Sept. 30.

Cost for admittance into the park is $12.95 for ages 2 to 12, $15.95 for ages 13 and up, and $14.95 for seniors aged 65 and up. Admittance is free for children under the age of 2.

For more information about the Alabama Safari Park, including rules and regulations, visit their website at www.alabamasafaripark.com or their Facebook page by the same name.

Alabama Safari Park is located at 1664 Venable Road in Hope Hull.