Funeral services for the late Mrs. Frankie Mae Scott Hunter were held Feb. 16, 2018 at 12 noon from Ridgeville Baptist Church. Reverend Demus Smith officiated. The burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mrs. Frankie Mae Scott-Hunter was born April 19, 1950 to the late Waszell Scott Sr., and Frankie Lee Lewis-Scott. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Ridgeville Baptist Church. She met and married the late Mr. James Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Darrell and Vince Scott.

She leaves to cherish her memories granddaughter, Courtney Owens and great grandson, Kenyan Amadh, both of Birmingham; custodial children,(niece/nephew) Vondarrell and Tyneeshia Scott; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Scott, all of Greenville; brothers, Retired St. Sgt.Calvin E. (Martha) Scott, Killeen, Texas; and Zollie Scott; sisters, Maxurine Scott (Willie), Fannie (Rayfield) Waters; aunt, Dorothy Scott,all of Greenville; a host of nieces, nephews and one devoted Courtney Scott other relatives and friends and one devoted Earnestine Powell.