Free funds for summer college classes

For the first time in seven years, current college students have the opportunity for free federal funds to attend summer classes if they have received their full Pell Grant award for fall and spring semesters.

“A change in the U.S. Department of Education’s policy makes it possible for eligible students to receive Pell Grant funds for the summer term,” said Lurleen B. Wallace Community College (LBWCC) President Dr. Herb Riedel. “Grant funds do not have to be repaid, so it is to the benefit of anyone interested in pursuing higher education to apply for a Pell Grant.”

To qualify for summer funds, students must be otherwise eligible to receive Pell Grant funds and meet all eligibility requirements, including standards of academic progress, he said.

In addition, if students were registered for fall and spring terms, they must be enrolled at least half-time in during the summer to be eligible for the additional Pell grant.

“At LBW, we require that students be registered for six semester hours beginning May 30 to charge their tuition,” said Riedel.

“The classes can be a combination of first mini-term and full-term classes or two classes in the same module.”

If a student registers for three hours for the first mini-term and three hours for the second mini-term, they will be required to pay their tuition and fees and then their grant will be reimbursed when they start the second mini-term, he said.

Not only are funds now available for summer, the term offers an opportunity for students to jump ahead in their programs of study. Students who begin enrollment spring or summer terms are not required to be enrolled in at least six hours to be eligible for Pell grant.

“Those who take classes in the summer, fall, spring, and next summer, can earn an Associate Degree in just over one year,” said Riedel. “Summer is a great time to get ahead, and we encourage all recent high school graduates to get started this summer. By following this path, they’ll complete their educational goals much faster.”

To apply for a Pell Grant, complete the free application online at www.fafsa.gov. For more information, call LBWCC’s financial aid department in Andalusia at 334-881-2272, in Opp at 334-493-5338, and in Greenville at 334-382-2133 ext. 3102.