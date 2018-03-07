On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This is the second article in a series about the All-American players at Alabama.

A.T.S.”Pooley” Hubert, born on April 6, 1901 in Meridian, Miss., served two years in the Army during World War One. Because of this, Hubert started college at age 20.

He earned a scholarship to Princeton but got there too late. He made stops at several schools before settling at Alabama.

He started out at tackle, before being moved to fullback and quarterback and also played defensive back.

In 1924, he led the team to a 8-1 record, winning the Southern Championship.

Hubert led the 1925 team to the National Championship. Alabama was invited to the Rose Bowl and beat Washington 20-19.This game was known as “The game that changed The South”.

Celebrations broke out all over the south. After his playing days, Hubert went into coaching. From 1931-36 was the head coach at Southern Mississippi. His coaching record was 26-24-5. Hubert then moved to Virginia Military Institute and coached there from 1937-1946 and his record was 43-45-8.

Hubert moved to Waynesboro, Ga., where he owned a small business. Hubert also coached at Waynesboro High School.

Hubert was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1964. Hubert passed away in Waynesboro Ga. on Feb. 26, 1978.

Next week, I will cover Alabama All-American number three.