Barbara Jean (Babs) Caver, 65, a resident of Prattville passed away March 3, 2018. Memorial services were held at 3 p.m. on March 4 from Fountain City Baptist Church, Prattville. Reverend Rick Moore officiated.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on March 5 from Hopewell Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: daughters, Alex Caver and Sarah Caver, both of Prattville; and brother, Larry (Frankie) Gaston, Greenville. Babs also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews.

