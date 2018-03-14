Charlie Fred Wright, 54, a resident of McKenzie passed away March 6, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on March 9 from the Bethel Primative Baptist Church. Elder Rex Tolbert officiated. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: daughters, Ashlyn Bennett Ward and Emily Louise Kennedy, both of Tuscaloosa and Rosanna Wright Browder, McKenzie; sons, Dillon Fred Wright, Daniel Marvin Creel, and Casey Nathaniel Creel, all of McKenzie; sisters, Rosanne McCullough, McKenzie; Gail Bridges, Daphne; Carol Skelton, Tuscaloosa and Chris Hamner, North Port. Freddie is also survived by eight grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.

