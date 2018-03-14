Ellen Davis McNaughton, 92, a resident of Hope Hull went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2018. A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. on March 10 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Andy Hepburn officiated.

Burial followed in Providence Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held March 9 from 6 until 8 p.m.

Mrs. McNaughton was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis Edward Hester and Richard Lee McNaughton; parents, Cleveland A. and Hattie Smith Davis; brother, Ellis Davis; sisters, Eunice Stinson, Eula Black, Ovelia McNaughton, and Lela Triester.

Survivors include: daughters, Sara Duffy, Prattville; Donnie (Frank) Jarman, Wetumpka and Anita (Dwight) Casey, Hope Hull; grandchildren, Rebecca (Donovan) Lucas, Patricia (Kenny) Smith, Dustin (Stacy) Casey, and Warren (Cara) Casey. Mrs. Ellen is also survived by twelve great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

