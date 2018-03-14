FDA football players get scholarships

Pictured center, Trevor Langford is flanked by his parents Kimberley Burkett and Shane Langford as he signs to play in a football scholarship for Ave Maria University in Ave Maria Fla. (Jeanne K. Callen | The Standard)

BY JEANNE K. CALLEN

The Greenville Standard

Last week two Fort Dale Academy seniors signed with colleges to play football on sport scholarships.

On Wednesday, March 7, Luke Taylor signed with Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

Taylor, who enrolled in FDA’s K3 class 14 years ago, will follow in his brother Chip’s foot-steps as a quarterback for the Huntingdon Hawks.

Although he had many offers Taylor said, “I wanted to stay in the area and Huntingdon feels like a second home. I’m comfortable on the campus and I admire and respect the coaches.”

Taylor’s parents Keith and Sandee are pleased with their son’s decision and are planning on continuing to enjoy Huntingdon Hawks football.

The brothers will not play together, Chip has already graduated.

The second signing took place on Friday, March 9 with Trevor Langford, son of Shane Langford and Kimberley Burkett, signing with Ave Maria University to play football as a Ave Maria Gyrene.

Langford also fielded other scholarship offers but accepted Ave Maria because it provided him with a new and exciting environment.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing a different atmosphere. I loved the beauty of the campus and I believe in and trust the coaches.”

FDA athletic director and head football coach Speed Sampley spoke highly of both young men and was pleased with both their choices.

Sampley said, “Both young men will be greatly missed. Luke has great leadership skills and will play any position he is asked to play.

Trevor is still growing physically and I feel he will mature and grow as a player under Coach Bratton because he will have the opportunity to play as a freshman.

Headmaster David Brantley said, “Both young men are wonderful in every way and they have represented FDA in an exemplary way. I’m very proud of them on and off the field.”