Joe Ed Salter, 78, a resident of Greenville passed away March 8, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. on March 11 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held  March 10 from 6 until 8 p.m.

Survivors include: daughters, Angie Lee, Greenville; Sylvia Cartee and Daphne Coxwell, both of Pace, Fla.; Debra Shows and Rebecca Oikle, both of Georgiana; sons, Joe Salter, Greenville and Jacob Salter, Foley; sisters, Glenda Burke, Equality; Genese Mitchell, Brantley; Deborah Coker, Greenville and Susan Reeder, Jacksonville; brothers, Paul Salter, David Salter and Perry Salter, all of Greenville. Joe Ed is also survived by twenty one grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

