Local baseball action

GHS Tiger Curtis Robinson takes a might swing against Chilton County Tigers. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers and Georgiana Panthers went head to head in back to back games on Monday, March 5 leaving McKenzie with two more losses this season, 15-4 and 18-8.

On the same evening, the Greenville High School Tigers varsity boys faced off against Luverne for another win, 8-5.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6 the Fort Dale Academy (FDA) varsity Eagles brought home another win against the Hooper Academy Colts 13-6.

The Greenville varsity boys played the same evening against Chilton County and lost 11-9 in a close game.

On Friday, Feb. 9 the Georgiana Panthers played Hillcrest and came away with a very close win 9-8. The FDA Eagles played against Sparta Academy on the same day and brought home a knockout win 18-0.

The Greenville Tigers traveled to play in the Luverne High School Tournament the same day and faced off first against Luverne and lost 15-1. They then played Elba later that day and won 8-3.

Saturday, most teams in Butler County were idle except for Greenville. They continued tournament play in Luverne and lost to Highland Home 6-3 and Ariton 8-3.