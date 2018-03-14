Thurston Mosley, 80, a resident of Foley and formerly of Greenville passed away March 7, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on March 12 from Mt Pisgah Baptist Church.

Burial followed in church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 10 a.m. until service time.

Survivors include: wife, Rochelle Mosley, Foley; daughters, Renee’ Stokes, Pensacola, Fla. and Diane Howell, Semmes; son, Wade Mosley, Silver Hill; brother, Dewey Mosley, Mobile. Thurston is also survived by five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Canine Companion for Independence, 8150 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando, FL 32818 or Shrines Hospital, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29609.

