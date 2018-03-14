Tommy H. Beasley, 74, a resident of McKenzie passed away March 7, 2018. A Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on March 8 from South Butler Cemetery. Reverend Dene McCoy and Elder Robert Watford officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Loette Beasley, McKenzie; sons, Mark Beasley and Wade Beasley, both of McKenzie; grandchildren, Tabitha Beasley, Nicholas Beasley, Joseph Beasley and Tony Beasley, all of McKenzie.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.