David Harvill, 77, a resident of Georgiana passed away March 10, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service Was held at 2 p.m. on March 13 from the Brushey Creek Baptist Church. Reverend Allen Stephenson and Reverend Don Herring officiated.

Burial followed in Sunrise Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Shelby Harvill, Georgiana; son, Randy (Kim) Harvill, Greenville; sister, Sarah Harvill, Meadville, Miss.; grandchildren, Brittney (Daniel) Kidd, Auburn and Justin Harvill, Greenville.

A Gathering of Family and Friends were held March 12 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

