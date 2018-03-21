Historic site tour slated

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Furman Civic Club, the Town of Pine Apple and the Town of Oak Hill in association with the Wilcox Historical Society are sponsoring a special Spring Pilgrimage on March 24 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Join them for chance to learn about the people of east Wilcox County by touring their homes, churches, schools and other historic sites located in the towns of Furman, Snow Hill, Pine Apple and Oak Hill. Furman, Pine Apple and Oak Hill were designated as National Historic Districts in 1999. Homes in Furman that will be featured include Wakefield, the Moore-Burson-Rushing Home, the Palmer-Barlow-Britt Home, the Perdue-Williams- Estes Home, Patience Plantation and the historic Furman School. In addition, Bethsaida Baptist Church, Furman Methodist Church, Palmer Cemetery and Snow Hill Institute are included. Sites in Pine Apple include Greenleaves, Hawthorne-Childs Home, Thirty Columns, Moore Academy, Roberts Log Cabin, Friendship Cemetery, Adams Cemetery and Pine Apple Methodist Cemetery. The sites in Oak Hill include the Bethel ARP Church, the Cotton Boll, Bethel Cemetery and Ebenezer Cemetery. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for all students and children six and under are free. They may be purchased at the Furman School or Moore Academy. Box lunches for $10 will be available at Moore Academy from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.