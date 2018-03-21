Funeral services for the late Mr. James West known to his family and friends as Goose and Tippy was held March 17, 2018 at 12 noon from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Minister Paul Mitchell, Pastor and Reverend Joseph Feagin officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr. James West was born on January 4, 1941 in Cochran, Ga. to the late Wash and Annie Mae West. James was the first of seven children. James was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Red”, Freddie West and sister, Minnie Stone. He attended Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, until his health failed. He attended Rosen Wald School during his early childhood. His past time consist of listening to gospel music, playing gold and socializing at the Waffle House. He was well-known by all & never met any strangers.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Mary Peterson, Homerville; Emma (James) Jackson, Greenville; one brother, Robert West, Homerville, two sister-in-laws, Leola West, Ft Walton, Fla. and Rebecca West, Greenville and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and very special relative Ruthie Santiago.