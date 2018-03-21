Owens signs with Faulkner University

Greenville High School varsity cheerleader Sydney Owens recently signed a scholarship to cheer for
the Faulkner Eagles at their Montgomery campus location. Sydney is picture sitting between head
cheerleader coach Arnisha Johnson and her mother Marie Owens. Sydney’s scholarship is valued at
$12,500 per year and is renewable for four years. Marie said, “We are just excited and ready for her to start
her new chapter in life.” Johnson said, “I am also excited about this scholarship opportunity for Sydney.
She has worked hard and been a leader for the varsity cheerleaders and also Greenville Middle School
cheerleaders. I know she will do well and hope the best for her.” (Bruce Branum | The Standard)