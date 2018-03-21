Funeral services for the late Mr. Willie “Shugg” McDole Jr. were held on March 10, 2018 at 1p.m. from Deliverance Temple #4. Minister Earnestine Council and Pastor Elder Joseph Palmer Jr., officiated.

Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr. Willie McDole Jr. was born March 22, 1954 to the late Willie Freeman and Fletcher Mae McDole. He departed this earthly life on March 4 at his residence in the Mt. Zion Community. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul, Jessie and Albert McDole all of Greenville; Billy and Willie McDole both of Selma; one sister, Blondean Hawkins also of Greenville.

He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Felicia Patterson and Melanie (Wilson) Crenshaw both of Greenville; one sister, Teresa (Timothy) McDole and one brother, George McDole both of Greenville; one devoted niece and nephew, Veronica and Quashad McDole; He leaves behind four grandchildren, Cierra, Sumorika, Marktavious and Lastratti all of Greenville; one great grandson, Fredrick Patterson also of Greenville; one brother in law, Willie Hawkins; sister in law, Frances McDole and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.