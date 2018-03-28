Funeral services for the late Brother Frank Partin Sr., were held March 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Awin.

Reverend Ricky Partin was the officiating minister. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

On May 29, 1928 Brother Frank Partin , Sr. was born to the late Rufus and Daisy Joiner Partin in Monroe County, Alabama.

He joined the MMBC at an early age. He served as Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee, and a choir member. He earned his living as a mechanic, and a truck driver logger. He retired in 1991.

Brother Partin is preceded in death by his wife, Laura Blankenship Partin; brothers, John Partin, Preston Partin, Levi Mack and Jessie Mack; sisters, Carolyn Hines, Kizzie Robinson, Ida Bell Mays; four children, three daughter-in-laws, Annie Partin, Rosetta Partin, Ethel Partin and two grandchildren, Robert Partin and Benjamin L. Partin.

He leaves to cherish his memory eight sons, Frank Partin, Jr. Rosebud, Al., Rufus Partin, Charles Partin, Earnest (Brenda) Partin, Rickey (Valerie) Partin all of Pineapple; James (Patricia) Partin, Coker. Benjamin (Shirley) Partin, Portland, Joel, Pineapple; three brothers, Clifford (Linda) Mack, Robert (Janie) Mack and William (Mary) Mack all of Pensacola, Fla., three sisters, Idella Hubert, Calif.; Annie Green, and Louise Favor of Pensacola, Fla.; three sister-in-law’s, Mary Pope, Pensacola, Fla.; Annie L. (Willie) Mims, Lillie (Andre) Dale both of Pineapple, Simeon (Michelle) Blankenship, Nelson (Charlene) Blankenship, both of Michigan; Joshua Blankenship, Awin; twenty seven grandchildren, seventy eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.