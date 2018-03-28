Michael James Caraway, 64, a resident of Red Level passed away March 21, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service Was held at 10 a.m. on March 23 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Durwood Cleland officiated. Burial followed in Kervin Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Katina Caraway and son, Daniel Hall. Survivors include: wife, Nina Hall, Red Level; sons, Chris Caraway, Troy Hall and Dwight Hall, all of Red Level; grandchildren, Madison Caraway, Breanna Caraway, Arizona Hall, Emily Hall, Joey Hall, Brooke Hall, Dalton Myrick, Patrick Hall, Brandon Stacks, Riley Hornsby, Amber Raines and Ashley Raines; great grandchildren, Phoenix Hall, Connor Jackson and Hunter Jackson.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held March 22 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

