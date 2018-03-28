On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This is the fifth in a series of articles cover the University of Alabama’s All-Americans.

Today I will talk about Johnny Cain. He was born in Montgomery on Nov. 17, 1908 and died in Memphis Tenn. on Aug. 18, 1977.

He played at Sidney Lanier from 1926-28. He then went on to play at Alabama from 1930-32 and was a member of the 1930 National Championship Team. He was the only non-senior to start on the 1930 team.

He played fullback, defensive back and punter. Against Tennessee in 1932, he punted 19 times for a 48 yard average. Zipp Newman of the Birmingham News said of Cain, “He could run, block, punt, and play defense. He was the best all-around back, I ever saw”.

After his playing days were over he went into coaching. In 1933-34, he was the Alabama backfield coach. In 1935-36, he was Head Coach at Sidney Lanier. From 1937-41, he coached at Southwestern Louisiana (SWL). In 1946, he was head coach at SWL.

From 1947-70, he was the Ole Miss Backfield coach. In 1971, he was the Ole Miss Freshman coach. From 1943-44 he coached baseball at SWL. He also coached tennis at Ole Miss from 1957-73.

He was Athletic Director at SWL from 1946-47. His football record at SWL was 33-19-5.

Cain was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1973.

Next week I will discuss another Alabama All-American.