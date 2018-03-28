Peggy Ann Young, 59, a resident of McKenzie passed away March 16, 2018.

A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. on March 20 at Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Larry Smith officiated. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McKenzie and Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana directed arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time.

Ms. Young was preceded in death by her son, Jason Michael Allen. Survivors include: mother, Alvie Crutchfield, McKenzie; sister, Sandra Spires, Pensacola, Fla. and brother, Ray Owens: Flomaton.

