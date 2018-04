Dixie Angels Leauge Schedule 2018

Home Away Time

Tuesday, April 3 Chaos vs Black Ice 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 5 Black Ice vs Hot Shots 6 p.m.

Friday, April 6 Hot Shots vs Chaos 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10 Black Ice vs Chaos 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 12 Hot Shots vs Black Ice 7:15 p.m.

Friday, April 13 Chaos vs Hot Shots 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17 Hot Shots vs Chaos 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 19 Chaos vs Black Ice 6 p.m.

Friday, April 20 Black Ice vs Hot Shots 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24 Hot Shots vs Black Ice 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 26 Chaos vs Hot Shots 7:15 p.m.

Friday, April 27 Black Ice vs Chaos 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 1 Chaos vs Black Ice 6 p.m.

Friday, May 4 Hot Shots vs Chaos 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 8 Black Ice vs Chaos 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 10 Hot Shots vs Black Ice 7:15 p.m.

Friday, May 11 Chaos vs Hot Shots 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Hot Shots vs Chaos 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Chaos vs Black Ice 6 p.m.

Friday, May 18 Black Ice vs Hot Shots 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22 Hot Shots vs Black Ice 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 24 Chaos vs Hot Shots 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 31 Black Ice vs Chaos 6 p.m.

Friday, June 1 Black Ice vs Hot Shots 6 p.m.

Note 1: Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m prior to the first game

Note 2: All games will be played at the Greenville Sportsplex Field 2