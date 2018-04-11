Georgiana track team grabs first

Georgiana School’s newly established track team participated in its second official competition on April 5 at T. R. Miller High School in Brewton.

The boys track team placed 4th out of 19 teams participating. They were 1st in the 1-A division. The three teams ahead of them were powerhouses Tate of Pensacola, Fla., Class 3-A T. R. Miller of Brewton and Class 3-A Excel High School.

Boys who met the state qualifying standard were as follows:

High Jump, Martavius Payton and Jamarcus Sims

100 Meter Dash , Christopher Mixon

200 Meter Dash, Jamarcus Sims

400 Meter Dash , Azenda Pennington

Standout performances included:

1st Place – Long Jump – Jamarcus Sims

2nd Place – Long Jump – Christopher Mixon

3rd Place – Long Jump – Martavius Payton

3rd Place – Shot Put – LeCedric Haynes

2nd Place – 100 Meter Dash – Christopher Mixon

Girls who met the state qualifying standard are as follows:

100 Meter Dash – Zykeria McClain

200 Meter Dash – Jakiriah Rivers

To date seven boys and seven girls have qualified to compete in the State Qualifying meet.

“After the track meet, one of our athletes came up to me and said, ‘I believe I want to run college track.’ He is one of our top runners and has the ability to run at a Division I level,” said Superintendent John Strycker and then added, “He then expressed his desire to improve upon his ACT score for possible scholarships.”

“Like I said when we initiated this team after 30 years of absence – if we put time and resources into our kids, then greatness will follow. Our kids are of good character and are talented. We just need to give them a chance to show us,” continued Strycker.

“I believe this early success say it all (with little equipment and no track for practice)…I just knew these kids would produce!”