Mary Clark Majors, 92, a resident of Greenville died April 3, 2018 at L. V. Stabler Hospital. The family will receive friends on April 6 from Noon until 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville. Funeral services were held at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville at 1 p.m. Reverend Angie Long and Reverend Matt Langford officiated.

Interment will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville.

​Active Pallbearers will be: Wayne Brooks, Todd Nicholas, Patrick Skipper, David Lee, Kenny McGough and Nathan Skipper. Mrs. Majors was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Allen Majors; parents, Dwight & Bertha Clark; grandson, Jason Smith; brother, John Clark; sisters, Sarah Derrick & Bertha Chrietzberg.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary McLean (Robert) of Fleming Island, FL, Jane M. Adams (Ronnie) of Greenville; son, John D. Majors (Virginia) of Pike Road; seven grandchildren, Amy Lee (David) of Jacksonville, FL; Carrie McLaren(Rob) of Orange Park, FL; Gwendolyn Beslow (Brian) of Morristown, NJ; Abbie Lee Roehm (Tom) of Cary, NC; Mibbie Majors of Raleigh, NC; Lacey Skipper (Patrick) of Greenville and Marcey Nicholas (Todd) of Dothan. Sixteen great-grandchildren, Allison & Cady Lee, Maggie & Molly McLaren, Wolf Beslow, Jason Beslow, Magnus Beslow, Virginia Paces & John Beckham Roehm, Natalie & Sarah Catherine & John Patrick Skipper, Mary Todd & Allie Clark Nicholas, Kate & Gabe Smith and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Majors was co-owner of Majors Laundry of Greenville, AL, a member of the First United Methodist Church of Greenville, AL for over 50 years, a member of the Order of Eastern Star of Alabama Greenville Chapter, and also a nurse at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Montgomery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Greenville, 112 Adams Street, Greenville, AL 36037.

