Myra Lewis Stinson, 85, a resident of Greenville died Saturday, April 7, 2018 at L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital. The funeral service was held Monday, April 9 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Ronnie Boulware officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Antioch East Baptist Church. Visitation was held Sunday, April 8 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Stinson was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Stinson and her parents, Herbert Lewis and Clodine Deer.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Tutchtone, Linda Golson (Thomas Carl) and Michael R. Stinson all of Greenville; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; companion, Lomax Jordan of Greenville and brother, Hollis Lewis (Sarah) of Stockton.

Pallbearers will be Philip Earnest, Carter Watson, Thomas Golson, Jr., Brandon Stinson, Ernie Lewis and Woodrow Stinson, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Kanu Patel and Shannon Jordan.