Panthers beat Tigers

BY BRUCE BRANUM AND CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

McKenzie High School had a home game against the Highland Home Squadron on April 3rd suffering a defeat. (7-0) Highland.

The Greenville Tigers Varsity baseball team played The Brewbaker Rams on April 5th at home staying with a defeat (11-1) Brewbaker. Greenville went up against the Rams again in an away game on the 6th still unable to grab a win. (11-6) Rams.

Fort Dale Academy faced off against Pike Liberal Arts also on the 5th losing in a narrow game. (10-8) Pike.

The Georgiana Panthers were hosted by Highland Home for a double header on the 5th. The first game ended in a shut out for the Panthers. (15-0) Highland. The second game ended on a better margin though the Panthers would travel home with another loss (14-2) Highland.

