Ruth Brown Bailey, 72, a resident of Greenville died at L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital on April 2, 2018. The funeral service was held April 6 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Greg Swanner officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held April 5 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.Mrs. Bailey was born April 12th, 1945. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert Douglas Bailey, and her parents, Frances Noel Brown and Katie Lane Goodwin Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Katie Bailey Merrett (James); her son, Douglas George Bailey; two brothers, Jeff Brown (Cathy) and Lane Brown; one sister, Martha Pettit; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Pall Bearers will be Andy Brown, Marc Brown, David Burt, Larry Justice, Chris McPherson, and Vic Norris. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Jeff Brown,Lane Brown, Terry Brown, Gene Bush, P.L. Compton, Mark Godwin, Charles Henderson, and Billy Killough.