Albert Dewayne Eddins, 77, a resident of Greenville died April 11. 2018. Funeral services were held on Friday, April 13 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Gordon Dillishaw and Reverend Kermit Groat officiating.

Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to service.

Mr. Eddins is preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Eddins , parents Mr. & Mrs. Calvin D, Eddins and brother, James H. Eddins.

Survivors include three children, Janet D. McCormick (Billy) of Georgiana, Daniel D. Eddins of Waynesboro, Miss. and Patrick O. Eddins of Georgiana; three grandchildren; Billy McCormick (Summer), Katrina Finney (Lonnie), Jasmine Hatfield (Jason); fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, three brothers; Calvin D. Eddins, Jr., Tom Eddins, Joseph Eddins, three sisters; Annie Pearl, Effie M. Thomas and Anistasia Weathersby.

Pallbearers were Robert Eddins, Lester Reaves, J.R. Eddins, Joseph Eddins, Bubba Faulk and Hayward Reaves.

