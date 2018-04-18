Floris Mitchell, a resident of Georgiana, passed away April 11, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on April 13 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Randy Sexton officiated. Burial followed in Bushfield Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: husband, Jimmy D. Mitchell, Georgiana; nephew, Griff (Betty) Gomillion, McKenzie. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held at 1 p.m. until service time.

