Greenville recognizes seniors

BY CLAY BRANUM

Pictured are GHS seniors and parents posing for Senior Day. Left to right are GHS varsity baseball senior players, Kobe Bowen, Laun Pryor, Demetriez Bedgood, Tyler Powell, Keondre Thomas, Tamar Powell, Blake Anthony and Willie Stewart. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)

On Monday, April 9 the Greenville High Tigers varsity baseball team recognized its seniors before their game with Excel. Greenville would lose 16-3 the game that evening and then lose again to Excel on Tuesday 9-5.

The GHS Tiger varsity softball team also suffered a loss to Luverne on April 10, 19-9. Senior night for the GHS varsity girls is set for Tuesday, April 17.

The Georgiana School varsity baseball team played four games this past week. In a double header against the Brantley Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 10, the Panthers lost 20-4 and 16-1.

The Panther’s next double header was on the Thursday, April 12 against Pleasant Home. The evening ended with Georgiana losing both games 7-5 and 17-9.

The McKenzie Tigers played Luverne on the Tuesday, April 9 and lost in a shut out defeat 9-0. McKenzie hit the field again on the April 10 against Red Level and grabbed a much needed win 8-7.

 

