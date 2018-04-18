ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This is the sixth in a series of articles covering the University of Alabama’s All-Americans.

Today I will talk about Millard “Dixie” Howell. He was born Nov. 24, 1912 in Hartford.

He graduated from Geneva County High in 1931 and was in the first signing class under Coach Frank Thomas. He played at Alabama from 1932-34.

Howell was a triple threat player who could run, pass and kick. He played halfback in the Notre Dame Box Offense and led Alabama to the first two Southeastern Championships in 1933 and 1934. The latter season, Alabama finished at 10-0 and won the National Championship.

End Don Hutson helped form a deadly passing combination that season. Alabama played in the 1935 Rose Bowl, beating Stanford 29-13. Howell threw two touchdown passes to Hutson. Howell ran for two touchdowns. Howell is a member of the All-time Rose Bowl Team.

Howell played one season in the NFL with the Washington Redskins in 1937. The Redskins beat the Chicago Bears to win the NFL Championship.

End Don Hutson helped form a deadly passing combination that season. Alabama played in the 1935 Rose Bowl, beating Stanford 29-13. Howell threw two touchdown passes to Hutson. Howell ran for two touchdowns. Howell is a member of the All-time Rose Bowl Team.

Howell played one season in the NFL with the Washington Redskins in 1937. The Redskins beat the Chicago Bears to win the NFL Championship.